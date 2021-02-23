Mykhailiuk will start Tuesday against the Magic.
The 23-year-old will make his first start of the season with Wayne Ellington (rest) sitting out Tuesday. Mykhailiuk is averaging 3.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 16.0 minutes off the bench over the past three games, but he should have an increased role at Orlando.
More News
-
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk: Set for increased role•
-
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk: Drains four treys in win•
-
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk: Makes one trey in five minutes•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Strong scoring effort off bench•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Drains three triples in loss•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Excels with 15 points off bench•