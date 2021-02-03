Mykhailiuk recorded three points (1-1 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and one rebound across five minutes in Tuesday's 117-105 loss at Utah.
Mykhailiuk made one three-pointer in the second quarter before sitting out the rest of Tuesday's game. Since scoring his season-high 18 points on Jan. 13, he has averaged 3.8 points across nine games with the Pistons. Mykhailiuk has not been a reliable option for his own team, let alone fantasy owners.
