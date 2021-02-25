Mykhailiuk will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pelicans, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
The 23-year-old had nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes in a spot start Tuesday, but he'll return to the bench with Wayne Ellington (rest) back in the lineup. Mykhailiuk is unlikely to offer much fantasy value in his reserve role.
More News
-
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk: Joins starting five•
-
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk: Set for increased role•
-
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk: Drains four treys in win•
-
Pistons' Svi Mykhailiuk: Makes one trey in five minutes•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Strong scoring effort off bench•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Drains three triples in loss•