Mykhailiuk will come off the bench Wednesday against the Pelicans, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

The 23-year-old had nine points (4-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 22 minutes in a spot start Tuesday, but he'll return to the bench with Wayne Ellington (rest) back in the lineup. Mykhailiuk is unlikely to offer much fantasy value in his reserve role.

