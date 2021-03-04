Mykhailiuk had had 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 129-105 win over the Raptors.

The 23-year-old was the only Detroit player to play more than 28 minutes, and he had a strong performance after scoring zero point Sunday against the Knicks. The Pistons were without Jerami Grant (quadriceps), Josh Jackson (illness) and Delon Wright (groin) on Wednesday, and Mykhailiuk is unlikely to regularly have such a significant workload.