Coach Dwane Casey said Wednesday that Mykhailiuk is among Detroit's young players who will see increased minutes going forward, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.

It's tough to say exactly how much Mykhailiuk's role will pick up, but he's already played 20-plus minutes in back-to-back games for the first time this season. With Blake Griffin now absent from the rotation, Casey will have more minutes to re-assign, and while most of those project to fall to Saddiq Bey and Sekou Doumbouya, some could trickle down to Mykhailiuk. It's also likely that he'll continue to syphon playing time from veteran Wayne Ellington, as the Pistons shift toward more of a youth-oriented rotation. Ellington has played 24 minutes or fewer in each of his last six games after averaging 26.1 per game through his first 13 appearances.