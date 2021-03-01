Mykhailiuk will start Sunday's game against the Knicks, James Edwards of The Athletic reports.
Updating a previous report, the Pistons will in fact start Mykhailiuk at shooting guard, while veteran Wayne Ellington comes off the bench. In Friday's loss to the Kings, Mykhailiuk came off the bench to finish with six points in 19 minutes.
