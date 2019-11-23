Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Achieves career-high in minutes
Mykhailiuk finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, two steals and a rebound in a 128-103 win over the Hawks on Friday night.
With a Detroit win evident as the game progressed, it allowed the 22-year-old to play a career-high 32 minutes. However, the shoot-first guard did not take advantage, attempting just two more shots from the field than his season average (three). The sophomore may not get many opportunities like these in his NBA career, let alone this season, quickly identifying him as a non-factor in fantasy leagues.
More News
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Strong shooting in season debut•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Scores 18 points in Saturday's win•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Cleared for summer action•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Undergoes surgery•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Out with broken finger•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Recalled from G League•
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...