Mykhailiuk finished with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four assists, two steals and a rebound in a 128-103 win over the Hawks on Friday night.

With a Detroit win evident as the game progressed, it allowed the 22-year-old to play a career-high 32 minutes. However, the shoot-first guard did not take advantage, attempting just two more shots from the field than his season average (three). The sophomore may not get many opportunities like these in his NBA career, let alone this season, quickly identifying him as a non-factor in fantasy leagues.