Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Activated Saturday
Mykhailiuk has been activated for Saturday's contest against the Cavaliers, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
The rookie hasn't appeared in a game since Feb. 8, which was his only outing for the Pistons, though it appears he could get some run Saturday. His best chance of seeing the floor is probable if Saturday's game gets out of hand.
