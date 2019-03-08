Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Assigned to G League
Mykhailiuk was assigned to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Friday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Mykhailiuk has been a healthy inactive for each of the last two games for Detroit, so while the team makes a trip to Chicago on Friday, the rookie out of Kansas will have the opportunity for extended playing time with the Drive against the Erie BayHawks.
