Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Back in starting lineup
Mykailiuk is starting Tuesday against Cleveland, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Mykailiuk was impressive off the bench Sunday against the Lakers, so he'll get another chance to run with the first unit Tuesday night. With Markieff Morris (foot), Luke Kennard (knee) and Blake Griffin (knee) all out, Mykhailiuk should see plenty of opportunities moving forward.
