Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Back in starting mix
Mykahailiuk is starting Friday against the Raptors, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Mykhailiuk logged 19 minutes off the bench Wednesday against Brooklyn, but he'll slot back into the starting five for Friday's tilt. He's averaging 14.8 points and 2.8 boards over his last four starts.
