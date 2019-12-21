Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Back to bench Saturday
Mykhailiuk will come off the bench Saturday against the Bulls, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
With Luke Kennard (knee) back in the starting five, Mykhailiuk will return to the bench. In 22 games off the pine this season, he's averaging 5.3 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 15.7 minutes.
