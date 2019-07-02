Mykhailiuk (finger) is listed on the Pistons' Las Vegas Summer League roster, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.

As a second-year player who saw action in 42 games between the Lakers and Pistons as a rookie, Mykhailiuk may not be asked to play extended minutes during the summer slate. That said, his inclusion on the roster implies that he's made a full recovery from the procedure he required in April to address a broken left index finger. The 22-year-old will look to impress in whatever run he sees in Las Vegas with the hope of cracking the Pistons' rotation once the regular season arrives.