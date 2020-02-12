Play

Mykhailiuk isn't in the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest against the Magic, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Mykhailiuk will make his first appearance for the Pistons since Feb. 2, as the guard has missed the last five contests while tending to a hip injury. However, Mykhailiuk will reportedly come off the bench, and therefore, could likely see a much more limited role than normal Wednesday.

