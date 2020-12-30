Mykhailiuk scored just six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3PT) along with two rebounds and one steal across 12 minutes in a 116-106 loss to Golden State on Tuesday.

Mykhailiuk, who averaged 9.0 points per game a season ago, has seen a dip in scoring this year, recording 6.3 points per outing. The young guard may take some time to heat up, but shouldn't be counted out to put up significant scoring performances. Mykhailiuk's two games last season in which he scored over 20 points both came in January, with one of those performances coming against Detroit's next opponent, Boston.