Mykhailiuk gathered 13 points (3-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists one steal and one block across 30 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bucks.

Mykhailiuk had arguably his best game of the season so far as he turned in an all-around performance in addition to his regular success from three-point land. The 23-year-old has made 11 triples across his last three games, good for an average of 3.7 per game. Detroit's roster certainly isn't full of shooters, so Mykhailiuk should continue to have a solid bench role with this squad.