Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Drops 15 points in easy win
Mykhailiuk ended with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 127-94 victory over the Cavaliers.
Mykhailiuk played 26 minutes on Tuesday as the Pistons annihilated the Cavaliers. He has not figured heavily in the rotation this season and this would appear merely an outlier. Based on what we have been seeing, Mykhailiuk is not going to be a fantasy value barring a number of injuries to other players.
