Mykhailiuk scored a season-high 21 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding five assists and a rebound in 29 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Celtics.

Derrick Rose got the start in his place, but Mykhailiuk still delivered one of his best performances of the season from the second unit. The second-year guard has scored in double digits in 11 of the last 14 games, averaging 11.7 points, 2.9 threes, 2.4 assists, 2.0 boards and 1.1 steals over that stretch.