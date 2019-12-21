Play

Mykhailiuk is starting Friday's game against Boston, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Mykhailiuk will enter the starting five with Luke Kennard (knee) sidelined Friday evening. He's drawn only one other start this season, dating back to Dec. 4 against Milwaukee. He totaled six points, three assists, a rebound and a steal in 28 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories