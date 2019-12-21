Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Enters starting lineup
Mykhailiuk is starting Friday's game against Boston, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Mykhailiuk will enter the starting five with Luke Kennard (knee) sidelined Friday evening. He's drawn only one other start this season, dating back to Dec. 4 against Milwaukee. He totaled six points, three assists, a rebound and a steal in 28 minutes.
More News
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Starting Wednesday vs. Bucks•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Drops 15 points in easy win•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Gains clearance to play•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Expected to play through bruise•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Achieves career high in minutes•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Strong shooting in season debut•
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...