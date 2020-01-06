Mykhailiuk supplied 14 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three steals, two assists and one rebound in 32 minutes Sunday in the Pistons' 106-99 loss to the Lakers.

Mykhailiuk proved to be a decent points and three-pointers streamer while starting the past six games, and the status quo was maintained even as he moved to the bench Sunday in favor of Christian Wood. The Pistons likely just wanted some extra size up front to contend with the Lakers' Anthony Davis and JaVale McGee, but Mykhailiuk could re-enter the starting five when Detroit takes on Cleveland on Tuesday. The second-year wing is averaging 12.4 points, 3.1 triples, 2.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steal in 27.7 minutes per game over the last seven outings.