Mykhailiuk provided 15 points (5-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds across 15 minutes in Sunday's 122-120 loss to Detroit.

Without a clear three-point contributor in the starting lineup, Mykhailiuk gives the Pistons a spark of the bench and a huge boost to their perimeter game. Over the weekend split, the Kansas product converted 50 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Although he lacks the usage to be fantasy relevant at this point, he's one injury away from enhanced production.