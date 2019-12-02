Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Expected to play through bruise
Mykhailiuk is probable for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers due to a bone bruise on his right knee.
Mykhailiuk evidently picked up the injury during Sunday's contest against the Spurs, though he's not expected to miss any time. He's averaging 7.4 points in 18.4 minutes over his last five games.
