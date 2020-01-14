Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Fills out box score nicely
Mykhailiuk put up 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 117-110 overtime win over the Pelicans.
Nothing about Mykhailiuk's line jumps off the page, but he ticked off every segment of the box score except the blocks category, which translated into a productive fantasy night. The second-year wing has now started in 11 of the Pistons' last 13 games, averaging 11.0 points (on 39.8 percent shooting), 2.8 three-pointers, 2.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.8 minutes. Mykhailiuk should have a good shot at maintaining that level of production for the foreseeable future, especially after coach Dwane Casey floated out the possibility earlier Monday that Luke Kennard (knee) might remain out through the All-Star break.
More News
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Scores 12 in win•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Back in starting lineup•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Excels in move to bench•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Makes another start•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Scores 15 points in loss•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Returns to starting five•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...