Mykhailiuk put up 13 points (4-8 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes Monday in the Pistons' 117-110 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Nothing about Mykhailiuk's line jumps off the page, but he ticked off every segment of the box score except the blocks category, which translated into a productive fantasy night. The second-year wing has now started in 11 of the Pistons' last 13 games, averaging 11.0 points (on 39.8 percent shooting), 2.8 three-pointers, 2.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 27.8 minutes. Mykhailiuk should have a good shot at maintaining that level of production for the foreseeable future, especially after coach Dwane Casey floated out the possibility earlier Monday that Luke Kennard (knee) might remain out through the All-Star break.