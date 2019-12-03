Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Gains clearance to play
Mykhailiuk (knee) will play Tuesday against Cleveland, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Mykhailiuk has been battling a knee bruise, but as expected, he's been cleared to take the court for Tuesday's matchup. He's averaging 7.4 points and 1.6 rebounds over his last five games.
