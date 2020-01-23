Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Gets start Wednesday
Mykhailiuk will start Wednesday against the Kings, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
With Bruce Brown (illness) unavailable, Mykhailiuk will draw his 13th start of the season. Across his first 12 starts, the 22-year-old has posted averages of 10.9 points, 2.3 assists and 2.2 rebounds in 28.6 minutes.
