Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Inactive Wednesday
Mykhailiuk won't be active for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Mykhailiuk won't be active for the second-straight game after playing five minutes Saturday against Cleveland. He was held out of the rotation for much of February and doesn't figure to see many minutes going forward unless some injuries occur.
More News
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Activated Saturday•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Inactive Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Ready for debut•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Heading to Detroit•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Plays 19 minutes in blowout•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Dazzles in G League outing•
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...