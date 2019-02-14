Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Inactive Wednesday
Mykhailiuk won't play in Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
Mykhailiuk doesn't appear to be in a spot to make a fantasy impact. Depending on the Piston's playoff chances, there may some minutes for him as the season draws on, but for now he's on the outside looking in of the Pistons regular rotations.
