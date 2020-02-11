Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Likely to play Wednesday
Mykhailiuk (hip) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against Orlando.
It appears that Mykhailiuk will return to the court after missing the past five games due to a hip strain. With Mykhailiuk likely back Wednesday, Bruce Brown will presumably return to a reserve role.
More News
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Ruled out•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Listed out•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Still out Saturday•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Out Friday•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Unavailable Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...