Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Listed out
Mykhailiuk (hip) is listed as out for Monday's game against Charlotte.
It will be the fifth straight absence for Mykhailiuk, who could end up remaining out through the All-Star break, as the Pistons play just once before after Monday. Whenever he is healthy, Mykhailiuk should continue to hold an elevated role for the Pistons, who have clearly shifted toward a rebuild.
