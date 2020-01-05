Mykhailiuk had 14 points (4-12 FG, 4-9 3PT, 2-2 FT) and three assists in Saturday's win over Golden State.

It was the sixth straight start for Mykhailiuk, who's played 32, 29 and 30 minutes over his last three contests as he continues to see increased time without Luke Kennard (knee). In that span, he's averaging 14.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 3.0 made threes.