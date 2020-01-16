Mykhailiuk is not listed in the starting lineup Wednesday against the Celtics, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

It appears the Pistons will opt to put Derrick Rose in the starting five, sending Mykhailiuk to the bench. In 24 games off the pine this season, he's averaging 5.6 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.