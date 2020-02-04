Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Not playing Monday
Mykailiuk (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Memphis, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Mykailiuk listed as active for Monday's clash, but it's now been reported that he won't take the court. Langston Galloway and Bruce Brown should shoulder the load at shooting guard as a result.
