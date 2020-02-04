Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Not starting
Mykhailiuk (hip) isn't starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Mykhailiuk was questionable with a hip injury, though according to Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site, he's listed as active for Monday's tilt. Bruce Brown draws the start at shooting guard in Mykailiuk's place.
