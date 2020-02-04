Play

Mykhailiuk (hip) isn't starting Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Mykhailiuk was questionable with a hip injury, though according to Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site, he's listed as active for Monday's tilt. Bruce Brown draws the start at shooting guard in Mykailiuk's place.

More News
Our Latest Stories