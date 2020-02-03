Mykhailiuk is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Memphis due to a strained right hip.

This is the first we've heard of the injury, but it looks as though Mykhailiuk's status could be in jeopardy Monday night as the Pistons kick off a four-game week. Mykhailiuk, who was selected to participate in the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend, is coming off of a 13-point, four-assist performance in 35 minutes Sunday against Denver.