Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Now questionable vs. Memphis
Mykhailiuk is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Memphis due to a strained right hip.
This is the first we've heard of the injury, but it looks as though Mykhailiuk's status could be in jeopardy Monday night as the Pistons kick off a four-game week. Mykhailiuk, who was selected to participate in the Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend, is coming off of a 13-point, four-assist performance in 35 minutes Sunday against Denver.
