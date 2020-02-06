Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Out Friday
Mykhailiuk (hip) is out Friday against the Thunder.
A strained right hip will cause Mykhailiuk to miss a third straight contest. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Knicks.
