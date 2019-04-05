Mykhailiuk will be inactive for Friday's contest against the Thunder due to a broken left finger, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.

Although it's unlikely going to impact the rotation at all, Mykhailiuk will be sidelined for at least Friday's matchup versus Oklahoma City because of a broken left index finger. Mykhailiuk will probably need more than one game off to fully recover.

