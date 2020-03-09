Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Provides nine points in loss
Mykhailiuk generated nine points (3-7 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 26 minutes in Sunday's 96-84 loss to the Knicks.
Mykhailiuk started at the two spot for his eighth consecutive game, and it appears that coach Dwayne Casey is going to embrace the youth movement as the Pistons slide out of playoff contention. That's good news for the Kansas product, who now appears to be a key component in Detroit's future plans. While he's not consistent enough for fantasy consideration at this point in the season, he's shown flashes of multi-category production since garnering a starting role.
