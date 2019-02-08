Mykhailiuk will debut for the Pistons on Friday against the Knicks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.

Mykhailiuk averaged just under 11 minutes per game over 39 appearances for the Lakers this season and that same role seems like it will hold true with the Pistons as he competes for playing time with Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard and Khyri Thomas.

