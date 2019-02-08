Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Ready for debut
Mykhailiuk will debut for the Pistons on Friday against the Knicks, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Mykhailiuk averaged just under 11 minutes per game over 39 appearances for the Lakers this season and that same role seems like it will hold true with the Pistons as he competes for playing time with Bruce Brown, Luke Kennard and Khyri Thomas.
More News
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Heading to Detroit•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Plays 19 minutes in blowout•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Dazzles in G League outing•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Scores 12 points in 18 minutes•
-
Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Another 20-plus point outing•
-
Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Best game of preseason in win•
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...