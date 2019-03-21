Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Recalled from G League
Mykhailiuk was recalled from the G League on Thursday, James L. Edwards III of The Athletic reports.
Mykhailiuk hasn't had much of a role with the Pistons since being traded to Detroit. He's played just twice since Feb. 11. It doesn't seem like that will change soon.
More News
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Reports to G League•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Assigned to G League•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Inactive Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Activated Saturday•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Inactive Wednesday•
-
Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Ready for debut•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.