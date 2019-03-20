Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Reports to G League
The Pistons assigned Mykhailiuk to the G League's Grand Rapids Drive on Wednesday, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
He'll presumably suit up in each of the Drive's final three regular-season contests, set for Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Mykhailiuk has suited up in seven G League contests this season, averaging 26.0 points (on 46.4 percent shooting from the field), 3.4 triples, 3.1 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 0.9 steals in 31.5 minutes per game.
