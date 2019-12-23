Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Returns to starting five
Mykhailiuk is starting Monday's game against the 76ers, Rod Beard of The Detroit News reports.
Mykhailiuk is back in the starting lineup with Luke Kennard (knee) ruled out for Monday. He finished with 12 points, two rebounds and two steals in his last start Friday against Boston.
