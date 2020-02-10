Play

Mykhailiuk (hip) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Knicks, Rod Beard of the Detroit News reports.

The Pistons surprisingly upgraded Mykhailiuk to "questionable" earlier Monday, but in hindsight there may not have been much of a chance for the Kansas product to get back on the floor. The Pistons play once more (Wednesday at Orlando) before the All-Star break.

