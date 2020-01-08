Mykhailiuk posted 12 points (4-12 FG, 4-10 3Pt) one board, five assists and one steal in 35 minutes of a 115-113 win against the Cavaliers on Tuesday.

Mykhailiuk once again did all his damage from deep, as he took just two attempts from inside the arc in the game. The second year guard hasn't made a field goal from inside the arc in his last three games, but he's attempting enough threes to compensate. He'll have a rematch with the Cavaliers on Thursday.