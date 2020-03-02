Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Scores 14 in 39 minutes
Mykhailiuk collected 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in 39 minutes during Sunday's 106-100 loss to the Kings.
Mykhailiuk didn't shoot the ball particularly well and finished with twice as many turnovers as assists. Still, he paced the team in minutes, and until Luke Kennard (knee) rejoins the rotation Mykhailiuk can likely be expected to continue logging lots of time.
