Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Scores 15 points in loss
Mykhailiuk had 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3PT), three rebounds and one steal in 32 minutes during Monday's 104-81 loss at the Jazz.
The second-year guard has scored in double figures in three of his last four games since returning to the starting lineup, and he has made 50.0 percent of his three-point attempts during those contests. He might return to a secondary role once Luke Kennard recovers from injury, but he has been doing enough to become a decent streaming option ahead of Thursday's road matchup at the Clippers.
