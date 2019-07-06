Mykhailiuk collected 18 points (6-13 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 25 minutes during Saturday's 93-73 win over the Trail Blazers.

Mykhailiuk returned to action for the first time since his mid-April surgery on his broken left index finger. He showed off the shooting stroke that has always been his number one calling card, and Mykhailiuk will look to continue showcasing his ability to score from the perimeter since that's among the team's biggest needs.