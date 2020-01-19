Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Scores career-high 25
Mykhailiuk produced 25 points (9-11 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block in 29 minutes during Saturday's 136-103 win over the Hawks.
Mykhailiuk finished with a career high in scoring while matching his career high in made threes. He has scored at least 20 in consecutive contests and has reached double figures in four straight. With Luke Kennard (knee) expected to remain sidelined for at least another couple weeks, Mykhailiuk seems like a good bet to continue earning ample minutes, mostly thanks to his ability to space the floor from beyond the arc.
