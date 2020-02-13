Mykhailiuk managed eight points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Magic.

Mykhailiuk rejoined the rotation following a five-game absence with a hip injury but came off the bench and produced a modest line. His minutes tend to fluctuate, but there's a chance Mykhailiuk will be fairly heavily involved for the remainder of the campaign given that he's one of the club's most reliable young floor spacers.