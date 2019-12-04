Pistons' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk: Starting Wednesday vs. Bucks
Mykhailiuk is starting Wednesday against the Bucks.
Mykhailiuk will make his first start of the season in place of the injured Luke Kennard (knees). When seeing more than 20 minutes this season, Mykhailiuk is averaging 10.2 points, 2.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds across five games.
