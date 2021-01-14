Mykhailiuk scored 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT) while adding one rebound in 18 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's 110-101 loss to the Bucks.
It was the 23-year-old best scoring effort of the season so far, although Mykhailiuk didn't add much other production to his ledger. He's drained multiple three-pointers in seven of the last eight games, averaging 9.8 points and 2.3 threes over that stretch, but his fantasy utility is limited in most formats without consistent numbers in other categories.
